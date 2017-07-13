A link to the past

Thursday, July 13th, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury – As Shrewsbury prepares to move forward with several significant new developments, it also aims to retain its connections to the past. To that end, the Board of Selectmen is currently seeking an individual who would be interested in serving as the Town Historian for a three-year term volunteer position. The Town Historian would act as the point of contact for historical inquiries and referrals from town departments, residents, researchers, and state/government agencies.

Interested parties must be a registered voter in the town of Shrewsbury, and submit a letter of interest addressed to the Board of Selectmen. For further details visit the town’s website at shrewsburyma.gov.

