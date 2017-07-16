Local legislators secure funding in state budget for Southborough Public Safety Complex

Southborough – On July 7, Representative Carolyn Dykema (D-Holliston) and Senator Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton) joined their colleagues in the state legislature in voting to approve the final version of the fiscal year (FY) 2018 state budget, a $40.2 billion spending package increasing spending on critical state programs including education, health care, substance abuse prevention and treatment, and public safety. Included in the final budget is $100,000 for the planning and development of the newly proposed public safety complex in the town of Southborough.

Dykema, the sponsor of the amendment, advocated for the item which was adopted during the House budget process and was retained in the final budget approved by the legislature. The funds will be authorized for disbursement to the town as it embarks on the design and construction process of the new public safety complex, which was overwhelmingly supported by Southborough residents at both Town Meeting and at the ballot.

“The town is extremely appreciative of the efforts of Representative Dykema and Senator Eldridge in supporting this funding for our public safety departments,” said Town Administrator Mark Purple. “Any supplemental funding that reduces that tax burden on the residents is welcome, given that the public safety facility project is the largest non-school capital project in the town’s history.”

“I know the new public safety facility is a priority for residents and an important and needed upgrade that will help Southborough Police and Fire fulfill their missions,” Dykema said. “I’m so pleased we were able to secure these funds that will help with planning and construction and defray some of the cost to town residents.”

“I want to applaud Representative Dykema for her leadership in securing this funding in the House,” Eldridge said. “These new public safety facilities will improve operations and better meet the needs of the departments as well as all Southborough residents.”

Eldridge and Dykema have also filed legislation to authorize the transfer of land for the new facility from St. Mark’s to the town of Southborough. The legislation recently had a public hearing and awaits a report out of committee.

The FY18 budget will now travel to the governor for his signature.