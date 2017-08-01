DAV empowers veterans to live with respect and dignity

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Marlborough – George T. sustained an injury while serving in the war in Afghanistan. He returned home to his family with concern over the future. He was told to join the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) for assistance. He stopped in a DAV office in the area and discovered DAV helps more than one million veterans every year connect with the healthcare, disability, employment, education and financial benefits they have earned. He was relieved and pleased that he was properly treated by the country he so nobly defended.

The national organization of the DAV was founded in 1920, two years after World War I ended, by a highly decorated Army officer. The Marlborough chapter, established 70 years ago, was named Salvatore Padula #82 for the area veteran who died shortly after honorable service in World War II.

“Our chapter has about 290 members of which about 20 are active,” said Ron Dalbec, a member for 30 years. “Many are now in their 80s and cannot attend meetings and about 30 percent live out of state. We are always looking for new members, men and women, who want to join us. To become a member you must have been a POW (Prisoner of War), a Purple Heart recipient or have filed for a VA (Veterans Administration) claim.

“Our members range in occupation from retired, cyber security, and a local school teacher,” he said.

Current officers of the local chapter are: Warren Stanley, commander; Dalbec, adjutant; Wayne Grant, treasurer; John Hall, senior vice president; and Krysta Kopppenal-Lynch, junior vice president. Chaplain Vinny Giombetti, a Vietnam veteran, opens and closes the meetings with a prayer. He also visits members that are home bound or in nursing homes.

The Marlborough chapter is funded primarily through “Forget Me Not” drives. According to www.dav15nv.org the first time DAV members ever sold little, blue ‘Forget-Me-Not’ flowers to the public was on February 24, 1926. The first Forget-Me-Not Drive was held to raise funds to support DAV services and assistance desperately needed by veterans disabled in World War I.

“We have several [drives] a year where we set up outside of stores, accept donations and give out blue poppies,” said Dalbec. “By charter 100 percent of what we bring in must go out. We typically give out approximately $14,000 a year, all locally.”

The group meets the second Monday of the month, April through October, at 7 p.m., at the Walker Building, 140 Main St., Room 110. To accommodate those who prefer not to drive at night, meetings are held at 9 a.m., November through March. For more information or to join call Dalbec at 508-485-8343.