Saquib earns Girl Scout Gold Award

Westborough – Zenia Saqib, Westborough Girl Scout troop 30633, recently earned her Girl Scout Gold Award for her project, Music Buddies Mentorship Program. Zenia’s project was a two-part mentorship program designed to provide guidance for beginning musicians in the Westborough High School (WHS) Fine Arts program.

Zenia decided to develop this project because of her own personal experience with band. She developed a program where students worked with high school music students for several weeks to help them learn about their instrument and how to read music. Then each student instructor made a video that was dedicated to a specific instrument. Each segment is hosted by a high school player who is knowledgeable and proficient in playing their instrument. The videos are available for viewing at Westborough TV. The project will be sustained through the Tri-M Honor Society chapter at WHS, which will continue organizing the month-long program.

Zenia is now attending Mount Holyoke College.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA, earned by Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts.