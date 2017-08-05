Saturday, August 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Friends of the Northborough Library announce 2017 Service Award

Email, RSS Follow
Email

(l to r) Sandra Harris, Mary Murphy, Library Director Chris Lindquist, Ellen Church, Jennifer Lee, Diane Cappelmann, Chris Hodge and Lisa Hodge. (Photo/submitted)

Northborough – The Friends of the Northborough Library, Inc., announced that it has granted the 2017 Friends of the Northborough Library Service Award to Jennifer Lee. This award is given to a graduating high school senior in recognition of their outstanding service to the Northborough Library. The criterion for the award was an evaluation of their volunteer work for the Northborough Library or the Friends of the Library. Jennifer volunteered in the Children’s Room of the library for many years.

Any library volunteer who is a graduating senior is eligible for the award. Possible volunteer opportunities include:  Friends of the Library Book Sales and other events; the Children’s Summer Reading Program; and involvement in TAG. To volunteer for a book sale, contact friendsoflibrary@ Northboroughlibrary.org. To volunteer for the Children’s Summer Reading Program, stop in the Children’s Room.

The Friends’ next scheduled event is the Applefest Booksale, Saturday, Sept. 16. Visit their Facebook page or the library website (www. northboroughlibrary.org/ northborough/friendsevents.asp) for more details.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91469

Posted by on Aug 5 2017. Filed under Neighbors in the news, Northborough, People and Places. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...
  • Robbin Miller: What a wonderful program to promote literacy and connection in your neighborhood. After reading the...
  • High Return Real Estate: Great post! I agree that buying a house has more positives to negatives, but most...
  • Judith Henderson: And just wait until like us when you’re done raising your much loved grandchildren and you...

Recently Added