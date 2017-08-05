Friends of the Northborough Library announce 2017 Service Award

Northborough – The Friends of the Northborough Library, Inc., announced that it has granted the 2017 Friends of the Northborough Library Service Award to Jennifer Lee. This award is given to a graduating high school senior in recognition of their outstanding service to the Northborough Library. The criterion for the award was an evaluation of their volunteer work for the Northborough Library or the Friends of the Library. Jennifer volunteered in the Children’s Room of the library for many years.

Any library volunteer who is a graduating senior is eligible for the award. Possible volunteer opportunities include: Friends of the Library Book Sales and other events; the Children’s Summer Reading Program; and involvement in TAG. To volunteer for a book sale, contact friendsoflibrary@ Northboroughlibrary.org. To volunteer for the Children’s Summer Reading Program, stop in the Children’s Room.

The Friends’ next scheduled event is the Applefest Booksale, Saturday, Sept. 16. Visit their Facebook page or the library website (www. northboroughlibrary.org/ northborough/friendsevents.asp) for more details.