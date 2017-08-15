Rita Da Cruz, 58, of Hudson

Hudson – Rita De Cassia Da Cruz, 58, of Hudson, formerly of Marlborough, passed away at home Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, surrounded by her beloved family, after a period of declining health.

Amongst her many survivors, Rita leaves behind her three loving children, Denis Willian Da Cruz Chaves, Douglas Mülher Da Cruz Chaves and Daiane Da Cruz Chaves; four cherished grandchildren, Nicholas Ferreira Chaves, Tristan Tyler Cruz Boran, Maria Skyler Cruz Campos and Camila Marie Chaves; two sisters, Edilamar Miranda Cardoso and Dalcema Da Cruz Miranda; a brother, Marcelo Da Cruz Miranda; and her beloved companion Brahim Abdelmalek. Rita also leaves behind many close friends who will dearly miss her. Rita was predeceased by her parents, Paulo Ribeiro De Miranda and Dalcema Da Cruz Miranda, and her brother, Firmo Da Cruz Miranda.

Rita was born Jan. 17, 1959 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she was raised and lived until she moved to Framingham in 1996. Shortly after, she moved to Marlborough, where she lived until she eventually settled in Hudson in 2014.

Rita was a positive and happy person, who loved people. Helping others and making them smile brought her true joy in life. Rita was a hard worker who devoted her life to supporting and raising her family. She was a self-employed housekeeper and her strong work ethic made her a great role model to her children and grandchildren. Rita was an avid reader; she also enjoyed the beach and swimming. Rita was a devoted member of Grupo Espirita Trabalhadores da Ultima Hora in Westboro, where she regularly attended services and spent much of her time. Her passing leaves a great sadness in the hearts of all that knew her, but her memory will never be forgotten.

Friends and relatives are invited to a period of visitation with Rita’s family Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL, 50 Central St., Hudson, immediately followed by a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Rita will be buried privately at a later time.