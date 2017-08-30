Wednesday, August 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Several contests set in November election

Email, RSS Follow
Email

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Marlborough – Mayor Arthur Vigeant will be opposed once again by former Fire Chief Edward “Skee” Bigelow in the November biennial municipal election. Vigeant handily defeated Bigelow by more than 64 percent of votes cast in the 2015 race. Former Mayor Michael J. McGorty applied for nomination papers for the office but failed to file them.

In the councilor-at-large race, incumbents Peter Juaire, Mark Oram, Michael Ossing, and Kathleen Robey will be opposed by Adam Crossman, Michael Newton and Maureen Brennan, who was unsuccessful for an at-large seat in the 2015 race.

Ward 2 Councilor David Doucette will be challenged by former Councilor-at-large Richard Yurkus, James Jumonville and former Ward 2 Councilor Richard Jenkins. In Ward 3, J. Christian Dumais will again seek the seat held by incumbent Matthew Elder.

Running unopposed are ward councilors Joseph Delano, Robert Tunnera, John Irish, Edward Clancy and Donald Landers.

In the School Committee race, incumbents Michelle Bodin-Hettinger, Denise Ryan and Earl Geary will be opposed by Mark Dexter.

Vigeant was first elected to the office of mayor in 2011, defeating Matthew Jones, and was unopposed in 2013. He served 18 years on the City Council, nine years as president before he became mayor.

Two finalists for the Ward 2 council seat will be determined in a preliminary election to be held Tuesday, Oct. 10. Final election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polling locations are as follows: Ward 1, Prec. 1 and 2, Francis J. Kane School, 520 Farm Road; Ward 2, Prec. 1 and 2, Francis J. Kane School; Ward 3, Prec. 1, Senior Center, 40 New St.; Ward 3, Prec. 2, Raymond C. Richer School, 80 Foley Road; Ward 4, Prec. 1 and 2. Senior Center; Ward 5, Prec. 1 and 2, Senior Center; Ward 6, Prec. 1 and 2, 1Lt Charles W. Whitcomb School, 25 Union St.; Ward 7, Prec. 1 and 2, Hildreth School gymnasium, 85 Sawin St.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92554

Posted by on Aug 30 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Marlborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added