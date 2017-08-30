Several contests set in November election

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Marlborough – Mayor Arthur Vigeant will be opposed once again by former Fire Chief Edward “Skee” Bigelow in the November biennial municipal election. Vigeant handily defeated Bigelow by more than 64 percent of votes cast in the 2015 race. Former Mayor Michael J. McGorty applied for nomination papers for the office but failed to file them.

In the councilor-at-large race, incumbents Peter Juaire, Mark Oram, Michael Ossing, and Kathleen Robey will be opposed by Adam Crossman, Michael Newton and Maureen Brennan, who was unsuccessful for an at-large seat in the 2015 race.

Ward 2 Councilor David Doucette will be challenged by former Councilor-at-large Richard Yurkus, James Jumonville and former Ward 2 Councilor Richard Jenkins. In Ward 3, J. Christian Dumais will again seek the seat held by incumbent Matthew Elder.

Running unopposed are ward councilors Joseph Delano, Robert Tunnera, John Irish, Edward Clancy and Donald Landers.

In the School Committee race, incumbents Michelle Bodin-Hettinger, Denise Ryan and Earl Geary will be opposed by Mark Dexter.

Vigeant was first elected to the office of mayor in 2011, defeating Matthew Jones, and was unopposed in 2013. He served 18 years on the City Council, nine years as president before he became mayor.

Two finalists for the Ward 2 council seat will be determined in a preliminary election to be held Tuesday, Oct. 10. Final election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polling locations are as follows: Ward 1, Prec. 1 and 2, Francis J. Kane School, 520 Farm Road; Ward 2, Prec. 1 and 2, Francis J. Kane School; Ward 3, Prec. 1, Senior Center, 40 New St.; Ward 3, Prec. 2, Raymond C. Richer School, 80 Foley Road; Ward 4, Prec. 1 and 2. Senior Center; Ward 5, Prec. 1 and 2, Senior Center; Ward 6, Prec. 1 and 2, 1Lt Charles W. Whitcomb School, 25 Union St.; Ward 7, Prec. 1 and 2, Hildreth School gymnasium, 85 Sawin St.