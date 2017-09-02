Westborough to hold 300th anniversary ‘Grande’ Parade Sept. 10

Parade to be held rain or shine

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

Westborough – The town of Westborough will celebrate its 300th anniversary with a “grande’ parade on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The 2017 parade will feature 140 units representing veterans, community leaders, local organizations, businesses, community groups, civic organizations, antique vehicles, municipal vehicles, and 58 floats. It will also feature the University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band, who will use the event as a warm-up of sorts for their appearance in the 2018 Rose Bowl parade.

The parade, which will be held rain or shine, will start promptly at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Ward Corner, traveling down West Main Street, bearing left at the rotary, onto East Main Street and then ending at Lyman Street. East and West Main streets will be closed to traffic at 11:30 a.m. that day. Traffic at the rotary will be allowed approaching from South Street and onto Brigham Street as to allow access to the Bay State Commons.

The parade staging will necessitate shutting down several local streets near Ward Corner. Parade organizers are encouraging residents to consider donating water and setting up tents for parade participants in case it is a very hot day.

The parade, which is expected to last an hour or so, is being divided into several divisions, most of which will have a designated Division Leader. The divisions include Honors, Veterans/Military, Town Guardians, Aleppo Shriners, Education, Business, Community Organizations, and Diversity. The UMass band will be the last division.

The parade committee is also asking everyone in the staging areas as well as the parade route itself to join in the fun as well by hosting celebrations on their lawns that day.

For more details visit www.westborough300.com/events/grande-parade