Applefest Farmer’s Market to be held on future town common site

By Liz Nolan, Contributing Writer

Northborough – The future site of the Northborough Town Common located at 45 W. Main St. may look deserted now, but on Saturday, Sept. 16, it will be transformed to host the Applefest Farmer’s Market. The event will feature local farmers, vendors, music and raffles and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine.

The 10-member Northborough Town Common Committee (NTCC), nicknamed the Green Machine, began their mission over two years ago to bring green space to the town. Currently, a design and engineering firm has been selected. The design should be completed and available for public viewing and comments later this year with construction beginning in 2018.

NTCC members Maribeth Grandpre, Amy Poretsky and Carolyn Guarino have been busy organizing the Applefest Farmer’s Market and are extremely excited about the first event on the property.

All four Northborough farms – Berberian’s Farm, Davidian Brothers Farm, Tougas Family Farm and Yellick’s Farm – will be showcased at the event.

Grandpre said each vendor, including Archie’s on a Roll and Five Loaves Bakery food trucks, will be selling diverse products to maximize variety.

Local, homemade and homegrown were key to selecting the vendors. Honey, maple syrup, dog treats, breads, cookies, crackers, cheeses, meats, poultry and hot sauces are just a few of the items that will be available. A few local artists will also be featuring their work.

“Bring your reusable bags,” said Grandpre. “There will be something for everyone.”

Guarino said this is not a money making event for the NTCC.

“We just want to expose the functionality of the space,” she said. “The town administration fully supports the event and we have worked in conjunction with them.”

She is proud to be a part of the project and to have seen it through all of its stages so far and excited how it will serve the community in the future.

The farmer’s market is scheduled for the Saturday of Applefest and Grandpre and Guarino see it as an extension of the weekend festivities.

“Applefest enhances the celebration of town pride and the sense of community, and brings everyone together,” said Guarino. “The farmer’s market will be a positive, fun event for all ages.”

The Town Common site is walkable from the other events scheduled for that day, such as the Northborough Library’s book sale, the Corridor Nine 5K race, and the Apple Pie Café at Trinity Church.

There will be volunteers directing traffic to parking areas, which include Assabet Park, as well as Avidia Bank and Bank of America after the close of business hours. Parking will not be allowed on West Main, Gale or Monroe streets.

A complete list of vendors and event updates for the farmer’s market can be found on the Northborough Town Common Facebook page.