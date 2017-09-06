Planning Board to hold public hearings regarding production of alcohol

Articles related to high school field, Hastings Elementary School expansion also on agenda

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

Westborough – The Westborough Planning Board will hold a public hearing during its Tuesday, Sept. 12, meeting on five articles that will go before the voters at Town Meeting (TM), Monday, Oct. 16.

Two articles call to amend zoning bylaws to add a new use under the category “Industrial Uses” pertaining to “Brewery, Distillery” and adding a new use in “Commercial Uses” for “Brew Pub, Microbrewery, and Nano – Brewery.”

The bylaw would also add new definitions for brew pub; brewery; distillery; micro-brewery/micro-distillery; and nano-brewery and nano-distillery.

Each category has particular specifications according to state and federal statutes, including such things as what and how much is created on the premises, how it is sold, and if food is also sold, among other things. Visit the town’s website, www.town.westborough.ma.us, for more information on how each category is defined.

Other proposed articles that will be discussed during the public hearing include:

*Approval of new language at the end of the current definition for “Open Space” by adding a new definition for “Trails.” The new definition would mean biking, walking, recreational and multi-use trails created through an easement accepted by the town or other entity approved by the Board of Selectmen, for public purpose.

*A request from the School Committee asking voters to approve establishing dimensional regulations for a plan, “Athletic Field Preliminary Design and Zoning Envelope” at Westborough High School (WHS). These regulations are necessary to allow the reconstruction of the school’s athletic fields, supporting spectator stands, press box, maintenance building and landscaping.

*A separate article, “Field Lighting Preliminary Design and Zoning Envelope,” will ask for approval for a plan to install four lighting stanchions at WHS.

*Approval of a request, “Hastings Elementary School and Pre-K Center,” allowing the construction of classrooms, entrance, lobby and administration space at the school.

*An article that would amend the zoning bylaws to delete a section where scrivener errors, omissions and inaccuracies have occurred over the years and replace it with a new, corrected section.

Full copies of each article are available on the town’s website, www.town.westborough.ma.us.

The Planning Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Fire Department Conference Room, 42 Milk St.