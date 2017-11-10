Juniper Hill golfers support Turkey Day

Northborough – Fred the Turkey will help celebrate the Juniper Hill Golf Course 19th annual Turkey Day Friday, Nov. 17, in Northborough, beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. For this event, golfers donate a frozen turkey in lieu of green fees.

Due to the generosity of the Juniper Hill golfers in 2016, 307 turkeys were collected and 217 turkeys were distributed to Veterans, Inc. for area veterans and 90 turkeys went to the Northborough Helping Hands (Northborough Visiting Nurses Association and Northborough Food Pantry).

In addition, $1,225 was collected for the Worcester County Food Bank through contests and donations (in addition to coffee donations collected throughout the year); $528 was donated to the Northborough Food Pantry from the breakfast and the afternoon buffet.

Juniper Hill General Manager Dudley Darling said that the staff really gets behind the fundraiser and the golfers start asking about the Turkey Day about two months in advance.

Fred the Turkey has been assisting Juniper Hill and several other area golf courses for the last 17 years. For reservations, call 508-393-2444.