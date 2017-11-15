Algonquin Field Hockey win Central Mass Division 1 championship
By Jeff Slovin, Contributing Writer
Northborough/Southborough – The Algonquin Regional Tomahawks field hockey team defeated the Nashoba Regional Chieftains by a score of 1-0 in the Central Mass. Division 1 championship game Nov. 9 at Grafton High School.
After a 59 minute and 18 second scoreless battle, senior Julianne Sacco’s shot found the net with just 42 seconds remaining in the game, to give Algonquin a 1-0 victory in the Central Mass. Division 1 championships over previously unbeaten Nashoba.
Algonquin moves on to play Longmeadow in the state semifinals. Nashoba concludes their season with an overall 18-1-2 record.
(Photos/Jeff Slovin)
Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=96572