Algonquin Field Hockey win Central Mass Division 1 championship

By Jeff Slovin, Contributing Writer

Northborough/Southborough – The Algonquin Regional Tomahawks field hockey team defeated the Nashoba Regional Chieftains by a score of 1-0 in the Central Mass. Division 1 championship game Nov. 9 at Grafton High School.

After a 59 minute and 18 second scoreless battle, senior Julianne Sacco’s shot found the net with just 42 seconds remaining in the game, to give Algonquin a 1-0 victory in the Central Mass. Division 1 championships over previously unbeaten Nashoba.

Algonquin moves on to play Longmeadow in the state semifinals. Nashoba concludes their season with an overall 18-1-2 record.

(Photos/Jeff Slovin)