Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Algonquin Field Hockey win Central Mass Division 1 championship

Email, RSS Follow
Email

By Jeff Slovin, Contributing Writer

Algonquin’s Julianne Sacco takes a shot during the
Central Mass. Division 1 field hockey championships.

Northborough/Southborough – The Algonquin Regional Tomahawks field hockey team defeated the Nashoba Regional Chieftains by a score of 1-0 in the Central Mass. Division 1 championship game Nov. 9 at Grafton High School.

After a 59 minute and 18 second scoreless battle, senior Julianne Sacco’s shot found the net with just 42 seconds remaining in the game, to give Algonquin a 1-0 victory in the Central Mass. Division 1 championships over previously unbeaten Nashoba.

Algonquin moves on to play Longmeadow in the state semifinals. Nashoba concludes their season with an overall 18-1-2 record.

(Photos/Jeff Slovin)

Algonquin captains Angela Ferro and Caroline Riley receive the championship trophy as head coach Dan Welty looks on.

The Algonquin Regional field hockey team poses with the championship banner after winning the Central Mass. Division 1 championship.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=96572

Posted by on Nov 15 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Northborough, Southborough, Sports, Stories With Good Photos. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • American Pets Alive: We are so happy to see more police departments adopting rescue dogs to be canine partners. By...
  • Doug Stone: Thanks Peter. I hope to help out in the future.
  • Doug Stone: Thanks for your support as well Gerald!
  • Gerald Griggs: This is fantastic and we in aviation appreciate what Mr. Stone and others are doing to inspire...
  • Peter Alberti: Having caught the aviation bug along with my son just over a year ago at a Young Eagles rally, I...

Recently Added