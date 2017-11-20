Monday, November 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Students, families, faculty run Farley Fox Trot

Boys begin the 100-meter run around Morgan Bowl.

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Hudson – On a seasonably cool Nov. 4, about 150 supporters of the C.A. Farley Elementary School physical education department and the Farley Home & School Association ran in the seventh annual Farley Fox Trot at Morgan Bowl in Hudson. Participants got a t-shirt depicting the school’s fox mascot drawn by third-grader Rudy Wallingford, whose design won an art contest.

Before runners took their marks on the track, the fourth-grade chorus sang the national anthem under the direction of choral and music teacher Christina Straus.

Girls and boys in preschool through fourth grade could choose to run a 100-, 200-, 400- or 800-meter race. Volunteering to help with registration and serving water during the event were Hudson High School (HHS) girls’ cross-country teammates. HHS sports announcer Don Quinn kept spectators informed while cheering for the runners.

First to finish the 100-meter run were kindergarteners Kyla Duplease and Cameron Edison. First-graders Tatiana Chaplain and Tyler Chaves were the first to complete the 200-meter run. The 400-meter run was finished first by third-graders Nicholas Chaplain and Addy Peckham. Fourth-graders Lydia Azar and Anthony Moura finished first in the 800-meter run.

The event concluded with a one-mile race in which runners of any age could participate. Adults including parents and teachers joined the students. Fourth-grader Cole DiPerso finished first overall in 6:38.

Everyone was awarded a medal by Farley administrative assistants Susan DiCenza and Heather Pacquette. Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward purchases of equipment for recess and physical education.

The fourth-grade chorus sings “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Boys running 200 meters pass physical education teacher Brian Quinn.

Girls run 800 meters around Morgan Bowl.

Runners of all ages begin the one-mile course.

