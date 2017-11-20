Thanksgiving comes early at Shrewsbury Senior Center

By Melanie Petrucci, Senior Community Reporter

Shrewsbury – State Sen. Michael Moore (D-Millbury) and State Rep. Hannah Kane (R-Shrewsbury) co-hosted a well-attended Thanksgiving luncheon at the Shrewsbury Senior Center Nov. 13. The annual event featured the traditional turkey feast with all the trimmings catered again by Goretti’s Supermarket in Millbury.

Moore was joined by Shrewsbury selectmen Moira Miller and Beth NeJaime Casavant, Housing Commissioner Gayle Vigeant, School Committee member Jason Palitsch, Town Manager Kevin Mizikar, and Senior Center Director Sharon Yager who were gracious servers. The lunch was coordinated by Shelly MacNeil, a member of Moore’s team.

“It’s a great way for me to meet informally with constituents and hear their concerns if there are any, but also to bring people together to celebrate the holidays who might otherwise be alone,” Moore shared.

“Celebrating Thanksgiving with Senator Moore and our friends at the Senior Center is one of my favorite holiday events,” Kane noted. “I am sorry to have missed [the] luncheon due to the House of Representatives being called into formal session to debate legislation on criminal justice reform, and I am looking forward to our Christmas luncheon in December!”

Kane thanked her Legislative Aide Jessica Beliveau who attended the event on her behalf.

Moore and Kane will team up again for another helping of holiday cheer at a Christmas-themed luncheon at the Shrewsbury Senior Center Monday, Dec. 11.

Photos/Melanie Petrucci