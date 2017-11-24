Robert J. Fulham, 88, of Grafton

Grafton – Robert J. Fulham, 88, passed away Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice (Cassani) Fulham, and his sons, Matthew Fulham and his wife, Betty, Mark Fulham and his wife, Martha, and Jeffrey Fulham. His son, Leonard Fulham, predeceased him in 1976. He also leaves six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Robert was born Sept. 22, 1929 in Winthrop, son of the late Zita (Hesenius) and Thomas Fulham. His roots were in Winthrop and he lived in Marlborough for 35 years and Grafton for the last 22 years. He served with pride in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and was a 65-year member of the American Legion.

All are welcome to gather with Robert’s family Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 4-8 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. Burial will be private at a later date.

Please honor Robert with a memorial donation to Thrive Support and Advocacy, 65 Boston Post Road W, Suite 220, Marlborough, MA 01752.

