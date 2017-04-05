Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 | Posted by

McIntyre receives Coldwell Banker International President’s Circle Award

Allie McIntyre
Photo/submitted

Hudson – Allie McIntyre of Hudson, a sales associate affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Northborough, has been recognized with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Circle award. This distinguished honor is awarded to the top 6 percent of approximately 88,000 Coldwell Banker-affiliated sales associates worldwide.

McIntyre was honored during a special celebration and reception in March at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. In addition, McIntyre was #40 for New England unit sales.

With more than 11 years of experience, McIntyre has been successfully meeting the needs of homebuyers and sellers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She is also a relocation specialist.

“I would like to congratulate Allie for earning this prestigious award. She is widely respected by clients and colleagues alike for her strong commitment and professionalism and the remarkable service she continues to provide to homebuyers and sellers,” said Merit McIntyre, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage New England.

McIntyre is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Northborough, located at 318 Main St. She can be reached there at 617-459-5559.

 

 

