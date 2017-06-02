Friday, June 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Hudson: 2017 Wood Park Summer Concerts

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Hudson – The 2017 Wood Park Summer Concerts will open Wednesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m., with the River’s Edge Arts Alliance. Subsequent concerts will be June 21, The Paul Rodriguez Band; June 28, FlashBack; July 12, The Workingman’s Band; July 19, River’s Edge Arts Alliance; July 26, Local Freight; and Aug. 2, FiveScore. Wood Park is located at 65 Park St., Hudson.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=86611

Posted by on Jun 2 2017. Filed under Ongoing. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Max Jones: I like how you talked about bathtub refinishing being able to change the color of the original fixture. We...
  • Dave Miller: HI Elaine: Great article and timely. My only comment comes with your suggestion that the FHA loan with...
  • Ben Ramsey: Couldn’t have happened to a better guy, congrats!
  • Ken: The proposal passed with about 78% of the vote. The new DPW proposal passed almost unanimously.
  • Adrienne McGuire: Intent to distribute; never good. I hope he gets the legal assistance required and can keep himself...

Recently Added