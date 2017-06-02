Hudson: 2017 Wood Park Summer Concerts

Hudson – The 2017 Wood Park Summer Concerts will open Wednesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m., with the River’s Edge Arts Alliance. Subsequent concerts will be June 21, The Paul Rodriguez Band; June 28, FlashBack; July 12, The Workingman’s Band; July 19, River’s Edge Arts Alliance; July 26, Local Freight; and Aug. 2, FiveScore. Wood Park is located at 65 Park St., Hudson.