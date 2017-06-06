Bradley V. Bonnell, 54, of Hudson

Hudson – Bradley V. Bonnell, 54, of Hudson, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 1, 2017 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Doris (Parker) Blais Bonnell.

Born in Greenwich, Conn., he was the son of Richard and Barbara (Moon) Bonnell of Marlborough. He was raised and educated in Marlborough and was a 1981 graduate of Marlborough High School. He also attended the University of Phoenix and Framingham State College, majoring in Economics.

Brad was employed as a Senior Bank Teller with Avidia Bank for the past 21-½ years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed all New England sports clubs.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two step-children, James E. Blais and his wife, Jennifer Weyler, of Shrewsbury and Diana J. Blais Sandini and her beloved, Richard White, of Marlborough; one brother, Douglas Bonnell of Hudson; two sisters, Wendy Harrell of Jacksonville, Fla. and Lori Brennan of Marlborough; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was the step-father of the late Raymond Alan Blais, who recently passed away in February 2017.

His funeral service will be held Thursday, June 8, at 11 a.m., in the First United Methodist Church, 120 West Main St., Westborough, and burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Wednesday, June 7, from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or online at http://www.dana-farber.org/gift.