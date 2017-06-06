Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Bradley V. Bonnell, 54, of Hudson

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Hudson – Bradley V. Bonnell, 54, of Hudson, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 1, 2017 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Doris (Parker) Blais Bonnell.

Born in Greenwich, Conn., he was the son of Richard and Barbara (Moon) Bonnell of Marlborough. He was raised and educated in Marlborough and was a 1981 graduate of Marlborough High School. He also attended the University of Phoenix and Framingham State College, majoring in Economics.

Brad was employed as a Senior Bank Teller with Avidia Bank for the past 21-½ years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed all New England sports clubs.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two step-children, James E. Blais and his wife, Jennifer Weyler, of Shrewsbury and Diana J. Blais Sandini and her beloved, Richard White, of Marlborough; one brother, Douglas Bonnell of Hudson; two sisters, Wendy Harrell of Jacksonville, Fla. and Lori Brennan of Marlborough; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was the step-father of the late Raymond Alan Blais, who recently passed away in February 2017.

His funeral service will be held Thursday, June 8, at 11 a.m., in the First United Methodist Church, 120 West Main St., Westborough, and burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Wednesday, June 7, from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or online at http://www.dana-farber.org/gift.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=88506

Posted by on Jun 6 2017. Filed under Hudson, Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Community Advocate Staff: Karen, There is a database that has been started at the Westborough Town Hall. You can try...
  • Karen b: Is there any kind of list of patients that passed at the hospital? If so, how would I access it? Also are...
  • Max Jones: I like how you talked about bathtub refinishing being able to change the color of the original fixture. We...
  • Dave Miller: HI Elaine: Great article and timely. My only comment comes with your suggestion that the FHA loan with...
  • Ben Ramsey: Couldn’t have happened to a better guy, congrats!

Recently Added