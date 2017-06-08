Affordable health screenings coming to Northborough

Northborough – Residents living in and around the Northborough can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. First Parish Unitarian Universalist, 40 Church St., Northborough, will host this community event Friday, June 23.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health;

HDL and LDL cholesterol levels;

Diabetes risk;

Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; and

Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work to create a package based on age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.