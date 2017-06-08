Schneider joins Tri-County Medical’s Hopkinton Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Hopkinton – Philip J. Ciaramicoli, Jr., president of Tri-County Medical Associates, has announced that Brian Schneider, MD has joined Tri-County Medical’s Hopkinton Internal Medicine and Pediatrics office where he will practice alongside Stacey Beberman, MD and David Carlson, MD.

Schneider attended the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in Buffalo, N.Y. and completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester. He has a special interest in sports medicine, having completed a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Colorado.

Schneider is accepting new internal medicine and pediatric patients. Tri-County Medical’s Hopkinton Internal Medicine and Pediatrics is located at 1 Lumber Street, Hopkinton. For more information call 508-435-5936.