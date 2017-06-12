Monday, June 12th, 2017 | Posted by

Hudson: 2017 Cellucci Park Summer Concerts

Hudson – The 2017 Cellucci Park Summer Concerts open Thursday, June 22, at 12 p.m., at Cellucci Park, 37 South St., Hudson. The performer will be Jeannie Mack. Concerts also take place July 13, with Rick Goldin Music and Puppets, and Aug. 3, with Mister Vic.

