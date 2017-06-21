Philip Wykes, 83, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Philip Wykes, 83, of Shrewsbury, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at Saint Vincent Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Margaret (Wilby) Wykes; two sons, Paul D. Wykes and his wife Mary of Auburn and Richard J. Wykes and his wife Jennifer of Simpsonville, S.C.; five grandchildren, Tara, Ian, Neil, Gavin, and Andrew; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Wykes.

Philip was born in Rotherham, England, son of the late, Joseph H. and Lily M. (Morris) Wykes. He was educated in England and served in the Royal Artillery during the Korean Conflict. He later moved to the United States in 1966, settling in Shrewsbury in 1983.

Philip worked for many years as a design engineer for Morgan Construction in Worcester. Following his retirement, Philip and his wife operated VTS, Video Transcribing Services in Shrewsbury.

He was a devoted fan of English football (soccer), loved all kinds of music, and enjoyed his gardens and fish ponds at home. An avid reader, he had an unquenchable search for knowledge.

Philip was passionately opposed to war, having witnessed its destructive forces first hand. He was also very compassionate towards the less-fortunate.

Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours Friday, June 23, from 4-6 p.m., at Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. A reception at his home will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.