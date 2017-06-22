Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Celebrate the 4th on June 30 in Westborough

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

Westborough – The Westborough Recreation Department will be hosting its annual July 4 Block Party on Friday, June 30 from 6-10 p.m. For this fun event, West Main Street is closed down to traffic and filled with delicious food, exciting games, pony and hay rides, music, a moon bounce, face painting, and much more. Sponsors for the event include Roche Bros., Westborough Athletic and Social Association, the Westborough Civic Club, Central One Federal Credit Union, and E.L Harvey & Sons.

