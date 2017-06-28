‘Screen on the Green’ is back this July with new activities

Westborough – The Westborough Public Library, Westborough Recreation Department, and the Westborough Farmer’s Market announce the fifth season of “Screen on the Green.” Free outdoor movies will be shown at the Bay State Green on Union Street in Westborough on Thursday nights at 8:30 p.m. from July 6-20 and at Lake Chauncy Beach July 27.

The movies will be free and open to all, thanks to generous sponsorships from the Friends of the Westborough Public Library, Central One Federal Credit Union, Cumberland Farms, the Westborough Athletic and Social Association, Gary Kelley – RE/MAX, Miss Tanya’s Preschool, and Ed & Judy Wilchynski.

The schedule of movies includes: July 6, “The Princess Bride”; July 13, “Moana”; July 20, Westborough Small Business Night! “Star Wars: Rogue One”; and July 27, “Finding Dory.”

New for this year will be pre-show activities and food available from 5-8:30 p.m. Family-friendly games and crafts will start at 5 p.m. along with food trucks from Say Cheese (grilled cheese sandwiches), Tees Deli (hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken), Stonefire Napoletana, and Uhlman’s Ice Cream (ice cream and kettle corn).

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and some friends. In case of inclement weather, check the library’s website at http://www.westboroughlib.org or call 508-366-3050 for information.