Fred L. Delgreco, 85, of Northborough

Northborough – Fred “Junie” L. Delgreco passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 28, 2017. He was 85. His wife, Ruth M. (Ross) Delgreco, died in 2007.

He leaves his children, Paul Hunt and wife Joanne of Michigan; Christine Waller and husband Dennis of Holyoke; Dr. Cheryl Hunt, Linda Berthiaume and husband Paul, Michael Delgreco and Laura Delgreco, all of Northborough. He also leaves seven grandchildren, Mark Mike, Haley, Shawn, David, Rachael and Jessica, and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Emily. He was predeceased by a sister, Rose Cianella.

Born in Berlin, son of Fred and Concetta (Risi) Delgreco Sr., Fred was a lifelong Northborough resident. He graduated from Northborough High School in 1950.

Fred owned and operated Delgreco Supply Co. Inc. from the 1960s to the present.

He enjoyed cooking and reading, and loved to eat good Italian food and ice cream. He will be remembered as a quiet, good-natured, and generous man.

Fred’s calling hours will be held Sunday, July 2, from 1-4 p.m., in Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough. His funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 3, at 9 a.m., in St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 West Main St., Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery.

For condolences or to share a memory, please visit the online guestbook at www.haysfuneralhome.com.

