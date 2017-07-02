Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton: Concerts on the Common open with In the House

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Grafton – The town of Grafton’s 2017 Concerts on the Common series open Wednesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m., with the R&B, Motown and dance rock of In the House.  Subsequent concerts will be July 19, Buzztones Rhythm Revue; July 26, Beatles for Sale; Aug. 2, Blue Light Bandits; Aug. 9, The Twangbusters; Aug. 16: Drive South; and Aug. 23, Claflin Hill Symphony Orchestra.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the live music. Rain Location is the Grafton Municipal Center gymnasium, 30 Providence Rd.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=86606

Posted by on Jul 2 2017. Filed under Ongoing. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...

Recently Added