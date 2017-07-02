Grafton: Concerts on the Common open with In the House

Grafton – The town of Grafton’s 2017 Concerts on the Common series open Wednesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m., with the R&B, Motown and dance rock of In the House. Subsequent concerts will be July 19, Buzztones Rhythm Revue; July 26, Beatles for Sale; Aug. 2, Blue Light Bandits; Aug. 9, The Twangbusters; Aug. 16: Drive South; and Aug. 23, Claflin Hill Symphony Orchestra.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the live music. Rain Location is the Grafton Municipal Center gymnasium, 30 Providence Rd.