Phyllis Wyszynski, 98, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Phyllis (Bullock) Wyszynski, 98, of Shrewsbury, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born in Camborne, Cornwall, England, daughter of the late John and Olive (Gill) Bullock. She met and married Marian Wyszynski in England, then moved to Toronto, Canada where they resided for two years, starting a family before moving to Worcester, and eventually moving to Shrewsbury in 1962.

Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Phyllis had a contagious smile which brought joy and happiness to everyone she met. She took pleasure in cooking and baking for family and friends. Knitting was a hobby that she put her heart and soul into, making many articles for family, friends and pets. She was employed for several years at Bee Plastics in Shrewsbury before she retired.

Phyllis was a faithful and revered member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Worcester where she has many loving friends.

Her husband of 42 years died in June 1991. She leaves her son, Konrad J. Wyszynski and his wife Debra of Oxford; two grandchildren, Justin Wyszynski of Worcester and Kristin Santerre and her husband Jarid of Putnam, Conn.; four great-grandchildren, Victorya, Jaydin, Greyson and Landon; a sister, Betty Robbins of Camborne, Cornwall, England; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a grandson, Michael; three brothers, Jim Gill, Jack and Roy Bullock; and two sisters, Sylvia Morgan and Maude Beckerleg.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit Phyllis’s family Wednesday, July 5, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., in the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. A service celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 67 Chester St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.