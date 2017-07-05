Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Phyllis Wyszynski, 98, of Shrewsbury

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Shrewsbury – Phyllis (Bullock) Wyszynski, 98, of Shrewsbury, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born in Camborne, Cornwall, England, daughter of the late John and Olive (Gill) Bullock. She met and married Marian Wyszynski in England, then moved to Toronto, Canada where they resided for two years, starting a family before moving to Worcester, and eventually moving to Shrewsbury in 1962.

Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Phyllis had a contagious smile which brought joy and happiness to everyone she met. She took pleasure in cooking and baking for family and friends. Knitting was a hobby that she put her heart and soul into, making many articles for family, friends and pets. She was employed for several years at Bee Plastics in Shrewsbury before she retired.

Phyllis was a faithful and revered member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Worcester where she has many loving friends.

Her husband of 42 years died in June 1991. She leaves her son, Konrad J. Wyszynski and his wife Debra of Oxford; two grandchildren, Justin Wyszynski of Worcester and Kristin Santerre and her husband Jarid of Putnam, Conn.; four great-grandchildren, Victorya, Jaydin, Greyson and Landon; a sister, Betty Robbins of Camborne, Cornwall, England; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a grandson, Michael; three brothers, Jim Gill, Jack and Roy Bullock; and two sisters, Sylvia Morgan and Maude Beckerleg.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit Phyllis’s family Wednesday, July 5, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., in the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. A service celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 67 Chester St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90063

Posted by on Jul 5 2017. Filed under Obituaries, Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...

Recently Added