Gloria R. Frongillo, 88, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Gloria R. (D’Errico) Frongillo, 88, a longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Friday, July 14, 2017, joining in heaven the “Love of her life” for over 61 years, John R. Frongillo, who passed away in 2012.

Gloria was one of five children of Italian immigrants Michael and Madeline (Terlizzi) D’Errico. Growing up in the Italian neighborhood off Shrewsbury Street, she graduated from North High School and furthered her education at the Worcester School of Business Science.

Most of Gloria’s life was in the banking industry. She started with EA Sullivan Company, then the Public Loan Association. Gloria then took time from work to have and raise her children as a stay-at-home mom. Gloria then reentered the work force as an assistant manager for the Shrewsbury Credit Union where she worked many years before accepting the same position with the Wyman Gordon Credit Union before she retired. At one time, Gloria was also secretary, CCD coordinator and a volunteer for St Anne’s Church. She and John lived over 50 years in Shrewsbury.

Gloria is survived by her devoted family, Cheryl F. Stoychoff of Worcester, John R. Frongillo Jr. and his wife Katrina of Shrewsbury, Cynthia A. Frongillo and her husband David Sneade of Holliston, and Paul J. Frongillo of Millbury; her five grandchildren she cherished, Emily R. Frongillo and her wife Aliina Keers, Holly M. Frongillo, Nicholas A. Frongillo, Matthew C. Stoychoff, and Curtis J. Stoychoff; and a sister, Norma Rosiello of Shrewsbury. Gloria also leaves several in-laws, including Joseph DiLiddo of Worcester, Jennie Tarbell of Worcester, Robert A. Frongillo and his wife Rose of Naples, Fla., Henry A. Frongillo Jr. of Shrewsbury, Ronald D. “Butch” Frongillo and his wife Maureen of Millbury, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Gloria was predeceased by her brother, Thomas D’Errico and his wife Lena; and sisters, Mary Antonucci and her husband Charles, Angelina DiLiddo, and Alfred J. Rosiello.

Gloria lived her twilight years at Shrewsbury Crossing where she was a very active resident. She was head of the welcome committee for new residents, active in social activities, and helped decorate the residence for all the holidays throughout the year and was active in resident’s crafts activities.

Gloria was an accomplished seamstress, dress maker and in crafts. She found great joy over her life, making cloths, coats dresses and even a wedding gown for her children, grandchildren and anyone who asked. She would also yearly make each grandchild and child something to symbolize her love for them, putting a smile on each face and even inspiring them to look forward to the time she gave it to them.

As in all Italian homes, hers was filled with love and devotion, the times when they were all together for holidays, special occasions and Sunday dinners were the moments she treasured.

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Wednesday, July 19, from 4-7 p.m., in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Her funeral will be held Thursday, July 20 from the funeral home, with a procession to St. Anne’s Church, 130 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury, where her celebration of life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Burial next to her husband will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.

The Frongillo family would like to especially thank the staff and residents of Shrewsbury Crossings for the years of love, care, comfort and enjoyment that Gloria experienced while a resident there.