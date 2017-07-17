Shrewsbury-based tae kwon do team places in national competition
Shrewsbury – The Massachusetts State Taekwondo Association (MSTA), a nonprofit tae kwon do demonstration team which represents the state of Massachusetts, recently won a bronze medal at the national championship held in Detroit, Mich. The team was coached by Jae H. Jeong and Edward Jeong (a five-time national champion) of USTC, Shrewsbury.
Four of the team members – Aabia Hasan, Anika Sukthankar, Sruthi T and Bella Villani – attend Shrewsbury Public Schools.
Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90659
Posted by Community Advocate Staff on Jul 17 2017. Filed under Shrewsbury, Sports, Stories With Good Photos. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry