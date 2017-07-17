Shrewsbury-based tae kwon do team places in national competition

Shrewsbury – The Massachusetts State Taekwondo Association (MSTA), a nonprofit tae kwon do demonstration team which represents the state of Massachusetts, recently won a bronze medal at the national championship held in Detroit, Mich. The team was coached by Jae H. Jeong and Edward Jeong (a five-time national champion) of USTC, Shrewsbury.

Four of the team members – Aabia Hasan, Anika Sukthankar, Sruthi T and Bella Villani – attend Shrewsbury Public Schools.