Shrewsbury-based tae kwon do team places in national competition

The MSTA team in action. Photos/submitted

Shrewsbury – The Massachusetts State Taekwondo Association (MSTA), a nonprofit tae kwon do demonstration team which represents the state of Massachusetts, recently won a bronze medal at the national championship held in Detroit, Mich. The team was coached by Jae H. Jeong and Edward Jeong (a five-time national champion) of USTC, Shrewsbury.

Four of the team members –  Aabia Hasan, Anika Sukthankar, Sruthi T and Bella Villani – attend  Shrewsbury Public Schools.

The MSTA team.

