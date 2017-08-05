Saturday, August 5th, 2017 | Posted by

NEF announces third annual Applefest Gala

Northborough – The Northborough Education Foundation (NEF) will hold the third annual Applefest Gala, “Cocktails and Dancing Under the Stars,” at Juniper Hills Golf Course Pavilion Friday, Sept. 15, from 7:30 pm – 11:30 p.m. The gala is part of Northborough’s annual Applefest weekend which is scheduled for Sept. 14-17.

Guests will enjoy a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres followed by dancing to live music provided by the band Fever. Cocktail attire is requested.

Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased at Lowe’s Market, 255 W. Main St., Northborough, or online at www.ApplefestGala.eventbrite.com. Juniper Hills is located at 202 Brigham St., Northborough.

All proceeds from the event will benefit NEF, a nonprofit organization which provides Northborough public schools and the community with resources necessary to improve curriculum, programs and services above and beyond the level supported by the annual school budget.  For more information on NEF, visit www.northboroughed.org.

