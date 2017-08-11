Making a run for it?

Nation – Only six months into the Trump presidency and the political pundits are already speculating about who will – and will not – run for the Oval Office in 2020. The president himself appears to be campaigning already for a second term while both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vice President Mike Pence have strongly denied their intentions to run. However, if we have learned anything at all about the game of politics, we should not believe everything we hear. Only time will tell who will be throwing their hat into the race.