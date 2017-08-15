Sutton Garden Club meeting to feature renowned author Kerry Ann Mendez

Region – Nationally renowned author Kerry Ann Mendez will be the speaker for the Sutton Garden Club (SGC) meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, starting promptly at 7 p.m., at the Dudley-Gendron American Legion Post 414, 156 Boston Road in Sutton. Light refreshments will be served. The Blackstone Valley Garden Club and the Grafton Garden Club are partnering with SGC for this event. Club members for all three clubs are welcome to attend at no charge. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. to provide attendees the chance to view and purchase copies of Mendez’s books. Parking is available on both sides of the Legion Post.

The topic for the evening is “The Right-Size Flower Garden: Exceptional Plants and Design Solutions for Time-Pressed and Maturing Gardeners.” This inspiring lecture provides easy-to-follow right-sizing strategies, recommended no-fuss plant material, and design tips for stunning year-round gardens that will be as close to autopilot as you can get.

Mendez has given lectures, workshops and classes throughout New England, across the United States and in Canada. She is the author of three popular gardening books, as well as a garden columnist and freelance writer.

In 2014, she received the Gold Medal Award from the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, recognizing individuals who have contributed to excellence in horticulture. She has been featured on HGTV as well as in major national magazines including Horticulture, Fine Gardening, Garden Gate, and Better Homes and Gardens. Visit Mendez’s website, “Perennially Yours” (pyours.com), for more information regarding her and her books as well as valuable gardening information and resources.

Tickets for the meeting can be purchased by the general public, on a limited basis, for $10. For more information and to buy tickets in advance, contact Joanne Geneva at sgcgardener@gmail.com or 508-865-3124. More information and updates about the meeting are available at www.suttongardenclub.typepad.com and the SGC Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SuttonGardenClub.

Sutton Garden Club welcomes new members throughout the year; annual dues are $20. Membership forms are available on the website and at meetings.