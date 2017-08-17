Thursday, August 17th, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury Montessori School now enrolling at new Worcester Campus

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury Montessori School recently announced that they will be expanding. They are opening a new Worcester campus at 30 Anna St. and are now enrolling students in preschool through kindergarten.

The Montessori program features a hands-on approach to learning with classes in French, Latin, music, art, technology, gardening, and physical education. There are before- and afterschool programs as well as the Elementary Enrichment Program. The student-teacher ratio is 12:1. Those interested may attend an open house or schedule a tour.

For more information, visit www.shrewsburymontessori.org or call 508-842-2116.

