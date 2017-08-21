Donald W. Lynch Jr., 65, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Donald W. Lynch Jr., 65, of Marlborough, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at Rose Monahan Hospice, Worcester, with his family at his side.

Born and raised in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Donald W. Lynch Sr. and Aline G.(Dupuis) Lynch. He was the husband of Marina (Hopf) Glennon Lynch of Marlborough.

He was a graduate of Marlborough Vocational High School. Until his recent illness, he had been employed as the Grounds and Maintenance Foreman at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn in Sudbury.

Donald, a “Gentle Giant,” had a generous heart and joyful spirit. He was a devoted family man and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Donald W. Lynch III and his longtime partner Courtney Slade of Hamilton and Michael F. Lynch and his wife Sarah of Colorado; his daughter, Colleen Karner and her husband Dennis of Sanford, N.C.; his brother, Robert Lynch of Wrentham; and his sisters, Anne Marie Lynch of Marlborough, Doris Romer and her husband Richard of Grafton, Mary Spencer and her husband Jim of Hudson, and Susan Teele and her partner Doug Mattox of Marlborough. He was also the brother of the late William Lynch. Donald is also survived by his step-children, Leigh Ann Mathis of Louisiana, Eugene Collins of California, Catherine Holyoke of Hawaii, Susan Glennon and her partner Tom Zichella of Marlborough, Dan Glennon and his wife Pamela of Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Catie Glennon, Mason and Manny Karner, Lily Lynch, Andy and Tommy Glennon; and his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 4-7 p.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.