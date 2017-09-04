Shrewsbury woman raises Alzheimer’s Awareness

Shrewsbury – Gina Tiberio Hamilton of Shrewsbury will participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Worcester Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday, Sept. 24, at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester.

Hamilton joins the walk to honor the memory of her mother Mary.

“Somewhere around 2003,” she said, “I began to notice changes in behavior with my then 78-year-old mother.”

Hamilton’s parents were living together when her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She would visit frequently, bringing her projects to try and keep her mind active. In 2006, Gina’s father passed away from stomach cancer.

“I moved my mom into my house,” she noted. “I worked out of my home so it made sense.”

Hamilton continued to be a dedicated caregiver to her mother. While she faced many challenges working full-time while caring for a parent, she also shared rewarding moments. Mary passed away on her 87th birthday in 2012.

In 2011, Hamilton and her sister decided to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s joined by friends and family.

Since then, “Team Mary,” have raised over $28,000 for the walk. For 2017, the team has raised over $2,800 to date and look forward to continuing to raise more for the cause.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For information, to volunteer or participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, call 800-272-3900 or visit www.alzwalkMANH.org.