Worcester man arrested for alleged double theft of same chainsaws

Westborough – Police Chief Alan Gordon released this statement this afternoon:

On August 17th, the Westborough Police Department started an investigation into three chain saws that had been stolen from Lowes on Rte.9. Surveillance cameras located a red Ford pickup truck that was involved in the thefts. A check with pawn shops in the area located the three chain saws at a store in Worcester. Officer Chris Atchue was able to recover the items and was able to return them to Lowes. He was able to identify the suspect who pawned the items and was able to obtain an arrest warrant for him.

On September 6th, at 12:41 PM, the Westborough Police received a call from Lowes that the same suspect had just attempted to steal two of the same chain saws that he stole before. He ran from the store and dropped the items and ran into the woods on the edge of the Assabet River. Officers Chris Atchue and Domenic Annunziata were able to locate him hiding behind a tree.

The suspect was identified as Edward H. Wrightson, age 44 of 12 Lamar Ave. Worcester. He was charged with larceny over $250 from today’s incident and also with the warrant from WDC on the previous larceny over. Also located in his truck was a large amount of food and beverage items that appeared to have been stolen from Wegmans in Northborough. The items were turned over to Northborough Police for their investigation.