Shrewsbury Robotics holds annual pie-baking fundraiser

Shrewsbury – Shrewsbury Robotics is hosting its main fundraiser of the year with their annual pie bake Saturday, Nov. 18. Pies baked by members of Shrewsbury Robotics will be available for sale at the annual Shrewsbury Farmer’s Market. However, the number of pies being sold at the farmer’s market is limited. If you want to guarantee yourself a pie, contact a member of Shrewsbury Robotics to order or email pies@shrewsburyrobotics.org.

For those who have already ordered, the pickup day for the pies is Nov. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the market. Any pies not picked up during that time will be donated to Veterans, Inc. in Worcester.