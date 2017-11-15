Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton High soccer advances to semifinals

Greg Amador scans the field for options as he maneuvers the ball through the middle of the field into Grafton territory with Henry Cummings marking him closely.

Westborough – The Westborough Rangers advanced to the semifinals after defeating the Grafton Indians 5-1 in the Division 1 quarterfinals. Four of the five Rangers’ goals were from headers. The Rangers scored in the first two minutes of the game with a header from Jake Hughes. Grafton followed up quickly with a goal from David Toscano. The Rangers sealed the win with two scores by Jackson Barry one each from Icaro Vieira and Greg Amador. 

Rangers Chris Amador captures incredible air to beat David Toscano to the ball.

Aiden Scales and Ranger Thomas VonDerVellen battle for possession of the ball.

One of two headers by Jackson Barry. Also pictures here 00- Brendan Donahue and Caleb Collins.

