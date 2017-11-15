Grafton High soccer advances to semifinals

Westborough – The Westborough Rangers advanced to the semifinals after defeating the Grafton Indians 5-1 in the Division 1 quarterfinals. Four of the five Rangers’ goals were from headers. The Rangers scored in the first two minutes of the game with a header from Jake Hughes. Grafton followed up quickly with a goal from David Toscano. The Rangers sealed the win with two scores by Jackson Barry one each from Icaro Vieira and Greg Amador.

(Photos/Kelly Burneson)