Grafton High soccer advances to semifinals
Westborough – The Westborough Rangers advanced to the semifinals after defeating the Grafton Indians 5-1 in the Division 1 quarterfinals. Four of the five Rangers’ goals were from headers. The Rangers scored in the first two minutes of the game with a header from Jake Hughes. Grafton followed up quickly with a goal from David Toscano. The Rangers sealed the win with two scores by Jackson Barry one each from Icaro Vieira and Greg Amador.
(Photos/Kelly Burneson)
