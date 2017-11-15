Westborough native debuts Christmas novel

By Liz Nolan, Contributing Writer

Westborough – Laurie (Groce) Germaine now lives in Montana, but her love of writing and of Christmas were sparked while growing up in Westborough. Her Christmas spirit shines through in her recently released debut novel, “Tinsel in a Tangle.”

The setting of the book takes place in the arctic town of Flitterndorf, where generations of elves have worked alongside generations of Kringles to make gifts for believing children worldwide. A clumsy, tall elf named Tinsel is trying to prove her worth at the workshop after a mishap and she has to collaborate with Santa’s flirty, hotshot grandson Niklas.

The genre of the book is classified as young adult, as the main characters are in their teens, but it can be enjoyed by all ages. It’s the type of book she hopes people want to read while curled up under a cozy blanket with a cup of hot cocoa.

“It’s fun, light-hearted fantasy and clean,” Germaine said.

The initial reviews have been positive, highlighting the book’s humor, fun storyline and virtuous romance.

Breaking into the Christmas book market is no easy task. Germaine sent over 30 query letters to publishers before she signed a contract with a small publishing company, Clean Reads. After a few rounds of edits, the book was released in early October in digital format through sites including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It will eventually go to a print version via Amazon after the title has reached a certain amount in electronic sales.

Germaine moved out of the area in 2002 and has lived in Montana for the past nine years with her husband and two daughters. Her New England roots are strong and she makes it a priority to return to the area every summer to visit with family and friends.

Something she vividly remembers from her childhood is a 1,000-piece puzzle with scenes of the North Pole including elves, Santa and everything Christmas. Those types of memories, along with her college degree in German, helped to generate the book’s plot, characters and details.

Germaine delved into books on writing, joined a writer’s group, and connected with the writing community through online courses.

“The critique and support of others is truly helpful,” she said. “I find joy in writing.”

Another detail of Germaine’s first book that spreads the magic of Christmas is that she will be donating all her proceeds to Agape International Missions (www.agapewebsite.org), which is an organization dedicated to helping to restore physical and spiritual health to girls rescued from sex trafficking.

She was very affected by a book she read about this topic, and her strong faith as a Christian led her to the decision to donate her proceeds.

A preview of the first few chapters of “Tinsel in a Tangle” is available at Goodreads (www.goodreads.com). Germaine is already thinking ahead to a sequel.