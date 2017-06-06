Beatrice L. Smith, 96, of Westborough

Westborough – Beatrice L. Smith, 96, of Westborough, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the Kindred Transitional Care and Rehab. She was the wife of the late George R. Smith.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late William and Clara (Arsenault) Boulay and was educated in Worcester schools.

Mrs. Smith was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and was homemaker dedicated to her home and family. She was an avid golfer and bowler and was a member of the Westborough Country Club and the Worcester County Women’s Golf Association.

She is survived by two sons, Bruce R. Smith of Abbot, Maine and Alan G. Smith and his wife Doreen of Milford; one daughter, Carol L. Negoshian of Haines City, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated June 6 in St. Luke the Evangelist Church of Westborough, with burial in Worcester County Memorial Park of Paxton.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Britton-Summers Funeral Home of Westborough.