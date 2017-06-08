Thursday, June 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Jammie Luce Massage Therapy to open in Northborough

Northborough – Jammie Luce has been a licensed massage therapist for the past nine years. She was formerly at Escape Massage Centers in Holden and Marlborough for the past eight years and recently decided to start her own business, which will open Wednesday, July 5.

“I have a deep passion for deep tissue massage and trigger point therapy,” she said.

The business is located at 130 Main St., Building 2, Unit D, Northborough. For more information visit  https://jammielucelmt.wixsite.com/mysite.

 

 

