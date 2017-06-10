Westborough Education Foundation Awards Grants
Westborough – A breakfast reception was held May 9 at the Willows to honor the Westborough Education Foundation (WEF) grant recipients for the 2017-2018 academic year. The WEF awarded 17 grants totaling over $21,000.
“The Westborough Education Foundation helps propel innovation and creativity throughout the district. Teachers are so honored to be recognized and supported as they try out their new ideas,” said Daniel Mayer, Ed.D., said assistant superintendent of the Westborough Public Schools.
“It was fitting that the Ed Foundation awarded 17 grants totaling over $21,000 on National Teacher Appreciation Day!” Maureen Johnson, the WEF president commented. “We are fortunate to have such a talented, hard-working staff within our school system. This is one opportunity where WEF can show our support for their creativity and dedication to the students of our community.”
Grant recipients for the 2017-18 academic year include:
Moving and Learning
Hastings PreSchool: Cheryl Goodale, Kimberly Weldon
Best Buddies Leadership Conference
WHS: Thomas Jacob, Angelina Corazzini
Glockenspiels, Sound Shapes and Fun for All!
Fales: Pam Yanco
Prepare, Practice, Present!
Mill Pond: Anne DiBona
Narrative Writing Residency for Third Graders
Armstrong: Kelly White
Equal Voices: Promoting Gender Equality at WHS
WHS Cheryl Tucker, Julie Matson, Elizabeth Hopkinson
Ukulele Musicians Visit K-3 Schools
Fales: Karin Puffer, Jessica Matthews, Pam Yanco
You’ve Got a Friend in Me
Armstrong: Michelle Casciano
WiSE @Gibbons
Gibbons: Lisa Greenwald, Shreya Chowdhary
Mill Pond School Makerspace
Mill Pond: Dee Kohler, Alison DiFiore
The Mission Style Grandfather Clock
WHS: Bill Parsons
Creating a Middle School Robotics Class
Gibbons: Dr. Daniel Mayer
Mountain Dulcimers for the Elementary Classroom
Hastings: Karin Puffer
The Artists Workshop: Picturing Writing, Immigration Stories
K-12: Maeve Hitzenbuhler
Google Summer Book Clubs
Mill Pond: Kate Roberts, Kristin Robertson
Technology as a Second Language: Integrating Technology for English Language Learners
K-3: Melissa Vanswol, Latisha Broomfield, Anna Souza
Summer Stories: Stopping the Sumer Slide
PK-6: Kristin Robertson
The Westborough Education Foundation is committed to fostering excellence and innovation in education in Westborough schools. Each year the Foundation funds grant requests from teachers and administrators for cutting-edge programs benefitting students at all levels. These grants allow teachers and administrators the opportunity to develop and implement innovative programs that are not covered by the regular school budget.
The money for grants is primarily funded through WEF’s annual fundraiser, The Trivia Bee which will be held this year on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 6:30 at the Doubletree Hotel in Westborough . For more information visit www.westborougheducationfoundation.com.
