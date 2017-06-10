Westborough Education Foundation Awards Grants

Westborough – A breakfast reception was held May 9 at the Willows to honor the Westborough Education Foundation (WEF) grant recipients for the 2017-2018 academic year. The WEF awarded 17 grants totaling over $21,000.

“The Westborough Education Foundation helps propel innovation and creativity throughout the district. Teachers are so honored to be recognized and supported as they try out their new ideas,” said Daniel Mayer, Ed.D., said assistant superintendent of the Westborough Public Schools.

“It was fitting that the Ed Foundation awarded 17 grants totaling over $21,000 on National Teacher Appreciation Day!” Maureen Johnson, the WEF president commented. “We are fortunate to have such a talented, hard-working staff within our school system. This is one opportunity where WEF can show our support for their creativity and dedication to the students of our community.”

Grant recipients for the 2017-18 academic year include:

Moving and Learning

Hastings PreSchool: Cheryl Goodale, Kimberly Weldon

Best Buddies Leadership Conference

WHS: Thomas Jacob, Angelina Corazzini

Glockenspiels, Sound Shapes and Fun for All!

Fales: Pam Yanco

Prepare, Practice, Present!

Mill Pond: Anne DiBona

Narrative Writing Residency for Third Graders

Armstrong: Kelly White

Equal Voices: Promoting Gender Equality at WHS

WHS Cheryl Tucker, Julie Matson, Elizabeth Hopkinson

Ukulele Musicians Visit K-3 Schools

Fales: Karin Puffer, Jessica Matthews, Pam Yanco

You’ve Got a Friend in Me

Armstrong: Michelle Casciano

WiSE @Gibbons

Gibbons: Lisa Greenwald, Shreya Chowdhary

Mill Pond School Makerspace

Mill Pond: Dee Kohler, Alison DiFiore

The Mission Style Grandfather Clock

WHS: Bill Parsons

Creating a Middle School Robotics Class

Gibbons: Dr. Daniel Mayer

Mountain Dulcimers for the Elementary Classroom

Hastings: Karin Puffer

The Artists Workshop: Picturing Writing, Immigration Stories

K-12: Maeve Hitzenbuhler

Google Summer Book Clubs

Mill Pond: Kate Roberts, Kristin Robertson

Technology as a Second Language: Integrating Technology for English Language Learners

K-3: Melissa Vanswol, Latisha Broomfield, Anna Souza

Summer Stories: Stopping the Sumer Slide

PK-6: Kristin Robertson

The Westborough Education Foundation is committed to fostering excellence and innovation in education in Westborough schools. Each year the Foundation funds grant requests from teachers and administrators for cutting-edge programs benefitting students at all levels. These grants allow teachers and administrators the opportunity to develop and implement innovative programs that are not covered by the regular school budget.

The money for grants is primarily funded through WEF’s annual fundraiser, The Trivia Bee which will be held this year on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 6:30 at the Doubletree Hotel in Westborough . For more information visit www.westborougheducationfoundation.com.