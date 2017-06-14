Westborough Recreation Department offers summer fun

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

Westborough – As school is just around the corner, many parents might be saying, “Ok, what’s next?” In Westborough the answer is “Check out the great Playground Programs offered by the Westborough Recreation Department!”

The department is offering four programs this summer for different age groups.

Pee Wee Playground (ages 3.5-entering Kindergarten)

This small group format is perfect for the younger child or first time camper. Children have the opportunity to work individually and in small group settings. Favorite activities include treasure hunts, unicorn sightings, painting t-shirts, outdoor playground time, story time, sand art and special entertainment weekly. Participants must be toilet trained.

This program runs Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Annie E. Fales Elementary School, 50 Whitney St., from June 26-July 28. (The week of July 3 will be held every day except Tuesday, July 4.)

Playground Program (entering grades 1-3)

Super fun and action packed playground format will keep your child very busy and provide ample opportunities for group and individual activities. Each day children will participate in a variety of activity areas and each week there will be special guests arriving.

This program runs Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Annie E. Fales Elementary School, 50 Whitney St., from June 26-July 28.

Extreme Recreation (entering grades 4-6)

The action-packed week will include a variety of fun and exciting sports and activities, weekly adventure trips to hike local conservation areas, such as Bowman Conservation and Purgatory Chasm in Sutton. New this year is “Totally Extreme Thursdays” which will feature a full-day field trip to places such as Canobie Lake Park, Patriot Place, Codzilla in Boston, and Treetop Ropes Course.

This program runs Monday through Friday at the Mill Pond School from June 26-July 28. (The week of July 3 will be held every day except Tuesday, July 4.) Times will vary depending on the trip.

Teen Adventures (grades 7-9)

No arts and crafts here! The Teen Adventures organizers know kids have played enough dodgeball and “capture the flag” to last a lifetime. So this program will instead feature a trip almost every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to an age-appropriate place.

Mondays will be a “Day of Service” with the teens volunteering throughout the town at local departments, charities or other businesses.

This program will run from July 17 to Aug. 10, leaving from and returning to Elsie A. Hastings School, 111 E. Main St. Times will vary depending on the trip.

For the younger children there is an additional “early drop off” option. For more information and fees, visit http://www.westbororec.com, hover over “Register” and then click on “View Activities.”

The department is also selling summer passes to the Lake Chauncy Beach at $25 for a single person and $55 for a family. Passes may be purchased online up until the full time opening of the beach, after that you must purchase season passes directly at the beach. The beach is only open to residents of Westborough and Northborough.