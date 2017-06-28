Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury Girl Scout Troop earns Bronze Award by helping foster kids

Email, RSS Follow
Email

By Liz Nolan, Contributing Writer

Troop 11087 with completed bags ready to deliver to Worcester DCF: (front, l to r) Bridget MacDonough, Jessica Minton, Riley Manchester, Ashley Thibeault, Julia Harasim, Elizabeht Nelson, Varsha Swaminanthan and Cassidy Astrino; (back, l to r) Gina Doyle and Stephanie Doyle.
Photo/submitted

Shrewsbury – Eight Girl Scouts from Shrewsbury Troop 11087 earned their Bronze Award after six months and over 160 hours of work. They coordinated the collection of hygiene items, books, comfort items and new pajamas, which were packed in backpacks and donated to the Worcester Department of Children and Families (DCF) to benefit young girls in foster care.

The project began in November 2016 and the girls officially received the award May 18.  They surpassed their goal and donated 47 comfort bags.

The idea for the project was inspired by a speaker at a church service that one of the girls heard. That speaker was Gina Doyle, who is the Worcester East Foster Care recruitment ambassador as well as a foster-adoptive parent.

As part of bringing awareness to their project in the Shrewsbury area and the need to support foster children in the area, the girls held a PJ Party April 29. Anyone attending was encouraged to bring donations for the project or to donate funds to support the effort. The troop managed five craft tables as part of the event.

Worcester DCF Social Worker Barbara Shea and Doyle attended the event, which presented the opportunity for community members to ask questions about the foster care program.

The comfort bags will be distributed by the Worcester DCF as needed to middle school girls entering the foster system. The troop’s hope for the bags is that they will help with the transition that many girls in foster care face.

In addition to the comfort items each bag contained, a personal letter written by the troop with words of encouragement was included. The girls wanted the recipients to know that someone was thinking of them at a time that can be quite stressful and uncertain.

Troop Leader Patty Minton said, “The girls were very appreciative of the support of the community, ecstatic at the results of the project and proud of their accomplishment.”

She also said the awareness of the project brought a new perspective to Girl Scouts for some.

“Someone said that they didn’t realize that Girl Scouts did something like this and just thought we sold cookies,” Minton said.

The preparation and execution of the Bronze Award project will prepare the girls for the more intensive Silver and Gold projects.

The girls would like to continue to partner with Worcester DCF in smaller ways like collecting school supplies in August or making cards for the holidays.

“They realized that DCF always will need something,” said Minton.

For more information on additional donation needs of the Worcester DCF or the foster care program, contact Gina Doyle at 508-792-2231.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=89743

Posted by on Jun 28 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Neighbors helping neighbors, Neighbors in the news, People and Places, Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...

Recently Added