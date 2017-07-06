Thank you from Rotary Club of Northborough

To the Editor:

The Rotary Club of Northborough says “THANK YOU” to all of the businesses and individuals who once again generously donated to the success of our 46th Annual Pancake Breakfast that makes possible, college scholarships to local high school graduates:

Shattuck Pharmacy; Norbro Realty Service LLC; Raven Homes, Inc; Fraier & Maillet; R & R Consulting; Benison Financial Services; Avidia Bank; Duke’s Automotive; Dixon, Inc. General Contracting; Hats Off Barber Shop; Roche Brothers; Profilio Spa, Inc.; Bob’s Auto Supply (NAPA); Northboro House of Pizza; Choice Cleaners; Bigelow Nurseries; European Car Service; Monti’s pizza Plus; Natural Care Kennels; Highland Power Equipment; St. Mary’s Credit Union; Gray’s Carpet; Juniper Hills Golf Course; Central One Federal CU; Abu Construction; Northboro Oil; Northboro/Curtis Septic; Cornerstone Engineering; Marlborough Savings Bank; Bath Solutions; Farm Family Insurance; Michelle Gillespie; Benett Audit Service; Shay Family; Ball Financial Services; Craftworks; DeWolfe & Sons; Renovo, MD; Music and Arts; Town & Country Jewelers; Carlson Communications; Berberian Farm; Wegmans; Abu Realtors; George Pember, Attorney; McMaster Law Offices; New England Design; Hardy Physical Therapy; Northwood Insurance Agency; Action Unlimited; Benedetto, Geagan & King; Crocketts Green Lawn Service; Chet’s Diner; Dawn’s School of Dance; Northboro Auto Service; Sigma Corporation; WCD Garage Inc.; Delgreco Supply Co Inc.; Bill’s Barber Shop; Dynamix; John Oakes Ins; Barry’s Auto; Tougas Family Farm; Davidian Farms; Life Care Physical Therapy; Gallagher Real Estate; Northboro Chiropractic; Blue Water Landscaping; Hays Funeral Home; New England Tire; Reardon & Co; Westboro Toyota; Karen Scopetski; Northborough Community Affairs; Edward Jones; National Facility Services

Thanks for making a difference!

Ed King, President

Rotary Club of Northborough