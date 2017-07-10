Monday, July 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Janice A. Jones, 70, of Westborough

Westborough – Janice A. Jones, 70, of Westborough, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Gordon Jones.

Janice was the daughter of the late Charles and Rita (Hart) Thompson and was raised and educated in Westborough.

She enjoyed doing any type of puzzle.

She is survived by three children, Pamela, Randy and Daniel Jones, all of Princeton, Maine; one sister, Aline Deiana of Hopkinton; three nieces; and several grandchildren.

She was the mother of the late Sandra Jones.

Calling hours were held July 10 at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

