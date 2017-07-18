Tuesday, July 18th, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton woman cited in Westborough bike accident

Westborough – Police Chief Alan Gordon released this statement this morning:

The accident from July 5th involving a bicyclist on W. Main St. has been completed. The operator of the vehicle, Anwesa Sengupta, age 46 of 38 Aspen Ave. S. Grafton, has been issued a citation for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to keep within marked lanes. She will be arraigned at Westborough District Court at a later date. The investigation by Off. Clifford Luce revealed no mechanical defects with the vehicle being operated by Sengupta. It appears that the accident was caused by the negligent operation by Sengupta.

The victim in the accident, Mary Beth Maloney, age 48 of 16 Church St. Westborough, remains in a Worcester hospital and is improving and will hopefully be moved to a rehab facility in the near future.

 

