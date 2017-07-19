Northborough fire chief introduces newest firefighter/paramedic to selectmen

By Melanie Petrucci, Contributing Writer

Northborough – Northborough Fire Chief David Parenti introduced his newest hire, Joel Rosenkrantz, to the Board of Selectmen at its July 17 meeting. Rosenkrantz is replacing a firefighter/paramedic who had previously retired.

After two rounds of seeking applicants, starting in April, Parenti finally felt, he told the board, that he had the candidates who he felt were qualified for the job. Rosenkrantz rose to the top and was ultimately selected because of his professionalism and commitment.

Rosenkrantz graduated from UMass Amherst with a bachelor of science degree in landscape architecture in 1992 but then took a different career path. He joined the Douglas Fire Department as an on-call volunteer firefighter/paramedic from 2004-2014 and worked per diem with the Oxford Fire Department at the same time and was appointed a full time member in Oxford in 2012.

Rosenkrantz attended the Massachusetts Fire Academy and graduated in 2013 receiving his Firefighter I/II. He received his paramedic certification from Safety Consultants, Inc., in November of 2011.

He resides in Douglas with his wife Kathleen and two children, daughter Hannah and son Jonah, who were in attendance at his introduction as well as several of his new Northborough colleagues. He will be officially sworn in at a later date.

Board of Selectmen Chair Jason Perreault welcomed Rosenkrantz to Northborough and said, “Chief Parenti is very discerning and with all of your qualifications that you bring to the job you can hit the ground running, and it will be great to have you.”