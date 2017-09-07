Thursday, September 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Cornerstone Bank supports ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive

(l to r) Cornerstone Bank’s Senior Operations Specialist Wendy Coran; Catholic Charities Interim Administrator Marie Kudron; Cornerstone Bank’s Southbridge Assistant Branch Manager Christina Rios; and Operations Assistant Manager Katelyn Krikorian
Region – It’s that time of year when students are getting ready to go back to school. This can be a difficult time for some parents financially, providing not only new school clothes, but also backpacks and school supplies. Catholic Charities of Southbridge tries to fill that need and lessen the burden by holding an annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.

Cornerstone Bank employees generously donated to the “Stuff the Bus” campaign, making a significant difference in the support Catholic Charities is able to provide to local children.

“The beginning of the school year should be an exciting time,” stated Bonnie Losavio, AVP-Human Resources at Cornerstone Bank. “We are pleased to partner with Catholic Charities to help local school children start the year in a positive light.”

Donations can be dropped off directly to Catholic Charities at 79 Elm St., Southbridge.

 

 

