Stephen C. Wamback, 78, of Worcester

Worcester – Stephen C. Wamback, 78, of Worcester, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in the comfort of his home.

Steve is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean C. (Trudeau) Wamback; a daughter, Michelle M. Campbell and her husband James of Honolulu, Hawaii; three sons, Stephen C. Wamback and his husband Matthew Wall of Tacoma, Wash., John J. Wamback and his wife Kimberly, and Matthew P. Wamback and his wife Nina, all of Worcester; a sister, Rita Grenier of West Boylston; four grandchildren, Sarah Campbell, Ian Campbell, Sean Wamback, and Benjamin Wamback; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six siblings, Louis, Adele, John, Joseph, and Gerald Wamback, and Marie Pietrzak.

Steve was born in Worcester, son of the late, Locke and Elvena (Boudreau) Wamback, and had lived here all his life.

Steve graduated from Saint Peter’s High School and Worcester State College, where he earned his teaching degrees. He spent his career doing what he loved as a seventh grade English teacher for 34 years in both the Woodward and Trottier middle schools in Southborough, before retiring in 2000. He had previously taught for three years in the Southbridge School Department.

He was an active parishioner of Saint Stephen’s Parish, where he served as a Eucharist Minister. He was also a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, and the National Education Association. He served his nation proudly in the United States Army.

Steve’s family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Dr. Bradley Switzer of UMass Oncology, and to the special caregivers at Beacon Hospice, especially Nicole, David, and Jenny, for the love, tenderness and compassion shown to Steve and his family during his illness.

Calling hours for Steve will be held Monday, Sept. 11, from 4-7 p.m., in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. His funeral will held Tuesday, Sept. 12 from the funeral home at 9:35 a.m. in procession to a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at Saint Stephen’s Church, 357 Grafton St., Worcester. Interment with military honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donation instead be made to The Snow Foundation, P.O. Box 50224, Clayton, MO 63105 or by visiting www.thesnowfoundation.org.